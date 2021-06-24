Michael S. Dell Sells 3,680 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Stock

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) CEO Michael S. Dell sold 3,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $368,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,273,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $627,364,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:DELL opened at $99.22 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.00. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.78 and a twelve month high of $104.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.14.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.35 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 102.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.72.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports Information technology solutions, products, and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

