Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Purchased by MMA Asset Management LLC

MMA Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 20.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,232 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. MMA Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Newfound Research LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 77.8% in the first quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 19.2% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $265.28 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $193.55 and a 1-year high of $266.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.14, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $253.04.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 43.75%. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on Microsoft from $269.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus increased their price objective on Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.18.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total transaction of $1,537,688.76. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 92,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,274,786.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 87,703 shares in the company, valued at $21,048,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.