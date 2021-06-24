Blair William & Co. IL Has $4.19 Million Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,689 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $4,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC now owns 203,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,209,000 after purchasing an additional 61,564 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 151.0% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 21,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Finally, Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 29,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,939,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. 79.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, CEO William M. Brown sold 30,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.94, for a total value of $6,615,132.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 426,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,866,849.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William M. Brown sold 119,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.33, for a total transaction of $26,166,726.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 426,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,459,144.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 222,111 shares of company stock valued at $48,675,260 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LHX stock opened at $221.45 on Thursday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.09 and a 12-month high of $224.60. The company has a market cap of $45.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $216.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 35.17%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LHX shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Friday, May 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. L3Harris Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.23.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

