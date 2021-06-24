Blair William & Co. IL Boosts Stock Position in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 36.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 70,365 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,720 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $4,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GBCI. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 172.0% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 476 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 33.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,791 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

Shares of Glacier Bancorp stock opened at $55.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 1.03. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.05 and a fifty-two week high of $67.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.80.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $196.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.70 million. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 36.81%. Equities research analysts predict that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a positive change from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 12th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.13%.

Glacier Bancorp Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

