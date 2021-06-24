Analysts Expect Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Will Announce Earnings of $1.26 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) to report $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Camden Property Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.25 and the highest is $1.29. Camden Property Trust posted earnings per share of $1.09 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will report full-year earnings of $5.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.02 to $5.21. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.19 to $5.60. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Camden Property Trust.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.92). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 3.16%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $119.00 target price on the stock. Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $116.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Camden Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.29.

Camden Property Trust stock opened at $135.29 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a PE ratio of 120.79, a P/E/G ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $85.74 and a twelve month high of $136.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $125.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 67.76%.

In other Camden Property Trust news, Director Scott S. Ingraham sold 8,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total value of $1,025,907.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 72,538 shares in the company, valued at $8,736,476.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 50,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total transaction of $6,746,100.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 285,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,005,058.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,379 shares of company stock worth $8,047,941 in the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPT. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Camden Property Trust by 120.2% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 647.1% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 36.2% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

