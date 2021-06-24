Bank of Montreal Can Lowers Holdings in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its holdings in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 48.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 55,780 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.11% of IPG Photonics worth $13,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in IPG Photonics by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in IPG Photonics by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in IPG Photonics by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in IPG Photonics by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in IPG Photonics by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other IPG Photonics news, CTO Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.04, for a total value of $106,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Trevor Ness sold 2,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.10, for a total value of $661,343.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,304,137.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,837 shares of company stock valued at $9,461,884. 32.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPGP opened at $206.46 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $207.71. The company has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.16 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 10.26, a quick ratio of 8.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. IPG Photonics Co. has a 12-month low of $149.51 and a 12-month high of $262.55.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $345.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.11 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 14.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on IPGP shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on IPG Photonics from $177.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.25.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

