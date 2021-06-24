Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Stock Holdings Cut by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 31.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,828 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 19,522 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $13,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,664 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 6,253 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 2,066 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth $9,630,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 960,717 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $296,242,000 after acquiring an additional 24,225 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 4,863 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,625,700.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,265 shares in the company, valued at $3,431,589.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 595 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.30, for a total value of $196,528.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 819,018 shares of company stock worth $257,351,001 over the last quarter. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ULTA. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $265.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $341.18.

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $341.18 on Thursday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.01 and a fifty-two week high of $351.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $327.59. The company has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.70.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $2.18. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 7.01%. The business’s revenue was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.39) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

