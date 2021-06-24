Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) Shares Gap Down to $56.00

Shares of Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $56.00, but opened at $54.50. Lawson Products shares last traded at $54.50, with a volume of 50 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Lawson Products from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lawson Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lawson Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.10. The stock has a market cap of $506.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.43 and a beta of 1.00.

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.14). Lawson Products had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $103.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.49 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Lawson Products, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAWS. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lawson Products in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Lawson Products by 302.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lawson Products in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Lawson Products by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Lawson Products by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Lawson Products, Inc

Lawson Products, Inc distributes products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations marketplace in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Lawson and Bolt. The company's products include fastening systems, cutting tools and abrasives, fluid power products, specialty chemicals, electrical products, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety products, welding and metal repair products, and other products.

