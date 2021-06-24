MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Trading Up 4.7%

Shares of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) were up 4.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $23.18 and last traded at $23.18. Approximately 33,510 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 817,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.13.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MGNX shares. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of MacroGenics from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Barclays raised shares of MacroGenics from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $14.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of MacroGenics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.29.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.31 and a beta of 2.28.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $16.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.16 million. MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 45.99% and a negative net margin of 126.15%. Equities analysts forecast that MacroGenics, Inc. will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.

In other MacroGenics news, SVP Thomas Spitznagel sold 5,000 shares of MacroGenics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.91, for a total value of $154,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $154,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 75,000 shares of MacroGenics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.53 per share, with a total value of $1,539,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,100,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,244,578.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in MacroGenics by 122.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of MacroGenics by 182.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MacroGenics in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of MacroGenics in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MacroGenics by 232.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

MacroGenics Company Profile (NASDAQ:MGNX)

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. The company's approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

