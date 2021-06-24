iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) Hits New 1-Year High at $26.48

Shares of iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $26.48 and last traded at $26.48, with a volume of 23648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.09.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IHRT. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on iHeartMedia from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of iHeartMedia in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised iHeartMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America raised iHeartMedia from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised iHeartMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. iHeartMedia currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 2.30.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in iHeartMedia by 2,139.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iHeartMedia during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in iHeartMedia by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC grew its position in iHeartMedia by 143.8% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in iHeartMedia by 12,394.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 8,428 shares during the period. 68.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT)
iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.
