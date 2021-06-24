iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) Hits New 1-Year High at $26.48

Shares of iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $26.48 and last traded at $26.48, with a volume of 23648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.09.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IHRT. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on iHeartMedia from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of iHeartMedia in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised iHeartMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America raised iHeartMedia from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised iHeartMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. iHeartMedia currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Get iHeartMedia alerts:

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 2.30.

In related news, CFO Michael B. Mcguinness sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total value of $449,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,243.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in iHeartMedia by 2,139.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iHeartMedia during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in iHeartMedia by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC grew its position in iHeartMedia by 143.8% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in iHeartMedia by 12,394.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 8,428 shares during the period. 68.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT)

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

Recommended Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for iHeartMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iHeartMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.