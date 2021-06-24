Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) Shares Down 6.5%

Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:OMP) dropped 6.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $31.75 and last traded at $31.75. Approximately 5,126 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 215,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.96.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OMP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oasis Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Oasis Midstream Partners from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet downgraded Oasis Midstream Partners from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Oasis Midstream Partners from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $100.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.60 million. Oasis Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 35.24%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oasis Midstream Partners LP will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This is an increase from Oasis Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Oasis Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.14%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Oasis Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Oasis Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in Oasis Midstream Partners by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Oasis Midstream Partners by 174.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 5,293 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Oasis Midstream Partners by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 384,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,506,000 after acquiring an additional 16,365 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.08% of the company’s stock.

About Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP)

Oasis Midstream Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services in North America. It offers natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and gas lift supply services; crude oil gathering, stabilization, blending, and storage services; produced and flowback water gathering and disposal services; freshwater distribution services; and crude oil transportation services from the Wild Basin operating area to Johnson's Corner.

