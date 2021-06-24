Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) Trading Down 5.8%

Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN)’s stock price fell 5.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.77 and last traded at $3.77. 22,324 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,018,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KDMN. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Kadmon in a research report on Friday, March 26th. UBS Group began coverage on Kadmon in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Kadmon from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kadmon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.88.

Get Kadmon alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 11.00, a quick ratio of 11.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51. The stock has a market cap of $653.50 million, a PE ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.88.

Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.72 million. Kadmon had a negative return on equity of 142.70% and a negative net margin of 5,103.69%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kadmon Holdings, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KDMN. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Kadmon by 343.1% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 147,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 114,108 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Kadmon by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 290,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 18,200 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Kadmon by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 29,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 2,649 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Kadmon by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,923,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kadmon by 205.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 64,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 43,540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.82% of the company’s stock.

About Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN)

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidates include Belumosudil (KD025), an orally administered selective inhibitor of the rho-associated coiled-coil kinase 2 (ROCK2), which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chronic graft-versus-host, as well as systemic sclerosis, an autoimmune disease characterized by chronic inflammation, fibrosis, and vascular damage; KD045, an oral inhibitor of ROCK for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and KD033, an anti-PD-L1/IL-15 fusion protein for the treatment of cancer.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Kadmon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadmon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.