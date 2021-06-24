Dechra Pharmaceuticals (LON:DPH) Sets New 12-Month High at $4,386.00

Shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:DPH) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 4,386 ($57.30) and last traded at GBX 4,347.82 ($56.80), with a volume of 838394 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4,320 ($56.44).

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Dechra Pharmaceuticals from GBX 3,600 ($47.03) to GBX 4,400 ($57.49) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

The company has a market cap of £4.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 103.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 4,089.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.85.

In other Dechra Pharmaceuticals news, insider Tony Griffin sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,852 ($50.33), for a total value of £963,000 ($1,258,165.67).

Dechra Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (LON:DPH)

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, regulates, markets, and sells veterinary pharmaceuticals and related products for veterinarians worldwide. It operates through three segments: European Pharmaceuticals, North American Pharmaceuticals, and Pharmaceuticals Research and Development. The company offers various endocrinology, dermatology, analgesia and anesthesia, cardiovascular, and critical care products for dogs and cats; water soluble antibiotics, poultry vaccines, and pain management for poultry, pigs, and cattle; and lameness and pain management products for horses and ponies.

