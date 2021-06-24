EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Shares Acquired by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 166.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,146 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,201 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $8,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EPAM. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 264.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 912,136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $361,835,000 after acquiring an additional 661,754 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $195,576,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 638.7% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 537,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $213,142,000 after acquiring an additional 464,566 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 220.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 300,872 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $107,817,000 after acquiring an additional 206,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 198.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 287,054 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $113,872,000 after buying an additional 191,033 shares during the period. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

EPAM Systems stock opened at $515.88 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $472.92. The stock has a market cap of $29.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $239.61 and a 12 month high of $521.86.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.42. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 12.57%. The business had revenue of $780.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 11,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.02, for a total value of $5,696,074.88. Also, SVP Lawrence F. Solomon sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.00, for a total value of $3,848,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,126,979. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 72,948 shares of company stock valued at $35,058,199. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on EPAM Systems from $507.00 to $517.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on EPAM Systems from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on EPAM Systems from $467.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. VTB Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. EPAM Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $445.50.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.