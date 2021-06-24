Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG) Insider Marc W. Booth Sells 5,909 Shares

Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG) insider Marc W. Booth sold 5,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total transaction of $36,044.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,368 shares in the company, valued at $1,130,744.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Marc W. Booth also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 10th, Marc W. Booth sold 4,573 shares of Acacia Research stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.72, for a total transaction of $26,157.56.

Shares of ACTG stock opened at $6.24 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $307.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 0.56. Acacia Research Co. has a 52 week low of $3.06 and a 52 week high of $9.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.81.

Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The business services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.38 million during the quarter. Acacia Research had a negative return on equity of 24.48% and a negative net margin of 201.72%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Acacia Research by 19.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,037,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,203,000 after purchasing an additional 495,595 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Acacia Research by 3.9% in the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,282,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,531,000 after purchasing an additional 47,590 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Acacia Research by 12.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 795,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,290,000 after purchasing an additional 91,088 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acacia Research in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,896,000. Finally, Skye Global Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Acacia Research in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,445,000. 61.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Acacia Research from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Acacia Research Company Profile

Acacia Research Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, intends to acquire undervalued businesses primarily in technology, life sciences, industrial, and financial services segments in the United States. The company also invests in intellectual property and related absolute return assets, as well as engages in the licensing and enforcement of patented technologies.

