FY2022 EPS Estimates for Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) Boosted by Analyst

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) – Analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for Target Hospitality in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger now anticipates that the company will earn $0.07 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.03. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on TH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Target Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Target Hospitality from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $1.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Target Hospitality from $1.50 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Target Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.95.

NASDAQ TH opened at $4.54 on Thursday. Target Hospitality has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $4.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48. The company has a market cap of $459.61 million, a P/E ratio of -9.66 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.28.

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). Target Hospitality had a negative net margin of 22.32% and a negative return on equity of 43.57%. The company had revenue of $45.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.93 million.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target Hospitality in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target Hospitality in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target Hospitality in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target Hospitality in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target Hospitality in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. 18.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target Hospitality Company Profile

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Permian Basin, Bakken Basin, Government, and TCPL Keystone. The company owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units with approximately 13,800 beds across 26 communities.

