Laura Olle Sells 958 Shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) Stock

Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) Director Laura Olle sold 958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total transaction of $45,639.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,299,047.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

ECPG stock opened at $47.80 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.61. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.21 and a 1 year high of $49.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.88. Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The business had revenue of $416.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.63 million. On average, analysts predict that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 9.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Encore Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Encore Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Encore Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Encore Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,187 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ECPG shares. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Encore Capital Group from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Encore Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

About Encore Capital Group

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

