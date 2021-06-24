FY2021 Earnings Forecast for BP p.l.c. Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:BP)

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BP in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now forecasts that the oil and gas exploration company will earn $2.53 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.34. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for BP’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.34 EPS.

Get BP alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho upped their price target on BP from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on BP in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut BP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.70.

BP stock opened at $27.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. BP has a 1 year low of $14.74 and a 1 year high of $28.49. The firm has a market cap of $91.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.10, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.43.

BP (NYSE:BP) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.35. BP had a negative net margin of 7.03% and a negative return on equity of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $36.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. BP’s payout ratio is -73.37%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BP. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in BP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in BP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in BP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BP by 269.7% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of BP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 9.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BP

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen, and carbon capture, usage and storage.

Featured Article: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.