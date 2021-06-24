Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Reduces Holdings in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. trimmed its stake in shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) by 74.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,209 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in BlackBerry were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in BlackBerry by 249.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackBerry in the first quarter worth $34,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in BlackBerry by 1,986.3% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 6,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 5,939 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackBerry during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in BlackBerry during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. 37.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BB. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on BlackBerry from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.25.

Shares of BB opened at $13.14 on Thursday. BlackBerry Limited has a 1-year low of $4.37 and a 1-year high of $28.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.53. The company has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 1.25.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03. The business had revenue of $215.00 million during the quarter. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 123.63% and a positive return on equity of 2.75%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Marjorie Dickman sold 16,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.73, for a total value of $142,333.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

