Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $4.17 Million Stock Holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX) by 3.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 132,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,321 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF were worth $4,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MLPX. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $648,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 6,057 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Annandale Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $4,801,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 262,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,058,000 after acquiring an additional 91,620 shares during the last quarter.

MLPX stock opened at $36.56 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.91. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 52-week low of $21.39 and a 52-week high of $38.40.

