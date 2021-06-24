Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) Insider Sells $127,550.00 in Stock

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) insider Deana L. Mcpherson sold 5,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $127,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,609,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

SWBI stock opened at $28.76 on Thursday. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.68 and a fifty-two week high of $29.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 0.84.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.69. Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 62.71% and a net margin of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $322.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Smith & Wesson Brands’s revenue was up 67.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This is an increase from Smith & Wesson Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.39%.

Several research firms have commented on SWBI. Cowen boosted their target price on Smith & Wesson Brands from $24.00 to $30.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Smith & Wesson Brands from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Smith & Wesson Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SWBI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 113.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 575,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,034,000 after buying an additional 305,761 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 2,263.6% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 303,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,301,000 after buying an additional 290,944 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,728,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,937,000 after buying an additional 251,672 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands in the first quarter worth about $3,681,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 403.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 260,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,545,000 after buying an additional 208,708 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.92% of the company’s stock.

About Smith & Wesson Brands

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers handguns, including revolvers and pistols; long guns, such as modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles, and muzzleloaders; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech brands.

