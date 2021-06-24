8,688 Shares in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) Purchased by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWSA. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in News during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in shares of News during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of News during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of News during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of News during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Get News alerts:

NWSA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim upgraded shares of News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. UBS Group cut shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

NASDAQ NWSA opened at $25.45 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. News Co. has a one year low of $11.24 and a one year high of $27.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -282.75 and a beta of 1.57.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. News had a negative net margin of 0.60% and a positive return on equity of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that News Co. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About News

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

Featured Story: Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA).

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.