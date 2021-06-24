Aviva PLC Has $3.84 Million Stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Aviva PLC cut its stake in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,892 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,720 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Loews were worth $3,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Loews during the 4th quarter worth about $598,108,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Loews by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,052,248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $137,402,000 after buying an additional 34,606 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers raised its position in shares of Loews by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 2,617,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $117,853,000 after acquiring an additional 351,736 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in shares of Loews by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,266,114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $116,207,000 after acquiring an additional 256,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Loews by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,003,493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $90,197,000 after acquiring an additional 559,843 shares in the last quarter. 57.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Kenneth I. Siegel sold 11,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $645,196.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,215.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

L stock opened at $54.23 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.63. Loews Co. has a 1-year low of $32.29 and a 1-year high of $59.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,355.75 and a beta of 0.93.

Loews (NYSE:L) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter. Loews had a positive return on equity of 6.03% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine, and boiler and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

