Aviva PLC Sells 1,114 Shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Aviva PLC lowered its position in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,114 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Aramark were worth $3,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ARMK. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aramark by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam purchased a new position in shares of Aramark during the 4th quarter worth $190,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Aramark during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aramark during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Aramark during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. 98.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ARMK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Aramark in a report on Sunday, March 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Aramark from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Aramark to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Aramark from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aramark has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.91.

Aramark stock opened at $37.63 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.95 and a beta of 1.96. Aramark has a twelve month low of $20.31 and a twelve month high of $43.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Aramark had a negative net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 14.89%. The firm’s revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aramark will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Aramark’s payout ratio is -258.82%.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

