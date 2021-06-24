Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) Position Trimmed by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lessened its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 35,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,406 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $3,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $194,000. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CBOE stock opened at $118.69 on Thursday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.63 and a 12 month high of $120.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81, a PEG ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.13. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $365.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 31.88%.

In related news, CFO Brian N. Schell sold 10,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.94, for a total value of $1,181,758.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,091 shares in the company, valued at $3,195,112.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John P. Sexton sold 1,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total value of $213,951.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,025,033.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,760 shares of company stock valued at $3,754,017 over the last 90 days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $1,150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cboe Global Markets presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.75.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

