Aviva PLC Has $3.32 Million Holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Aviva PLC lessened its holdings in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $3,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GL. Boston Partners grew its stake in Globe Life by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,010,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,888,000 after acquiring an additional 18,307 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Globe Life by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 145,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,773,000 after acquiring an additional 13,613 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Globe Life by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 157,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,984,000 after buying an additional 2,239 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Globe Life by 10,308.3% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Globe Life by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 143,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,662,000 after buying an additional 5,017 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GL stock opened at $95.05 on Thursday. Globe Life Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.47 and a 12 month high of $108.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 15.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, July 5th will be paid a $0.1975 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%.

In other Globe Life news, CEO Gary L. Coleman sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.59, for a total transaction of $2,534,160.00. Also, CFO Frank M. Svoboda sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.94, for a total value of $1,544,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,544,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 205,000 shares of company stock valued at $21,506,740 over the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GL has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Globe Life from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Globe Life from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Globe Life from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.80.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

