Aviva PLC Grows Stock Position in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Aviva PLC boosted its position in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) by 21.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 413,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 74,034 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $3,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in Cenovus Energy by 4.9% in the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 483,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,630,000 after buying an additional 22,400 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 40.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,176,046 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,833,000 after acquiring an additional 341,459 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 34.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,443,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,858,000 after acquiring an additional 368,655 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 12.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,598,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,351,000 after acquiring an additional 295,473 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the first quarter worth $355,000. 52.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CVE shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Raymond James raised Cenovus Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Cenovus Energy from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.23.

NYSE CVE opened at $9.79 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.49. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.15 and a twelve month high of $10.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.96 and a beta of 3.20.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. Cenovus Energy had a negative net margin of 1.76% and a negative return on equity of 6.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. Analysts expect that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.0144 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. This is an increase from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

