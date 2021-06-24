Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 920,283 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,320 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.45% of Manhattan Associates worth $108,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 556.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,328 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 7,908 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,401 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 386,286 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,630,000 after buying an additional 5,399 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,382 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,024 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. 98.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MANH. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $136.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist lifted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $136.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.00.

MANH opened at $141.75 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $134.35. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $83.74 and a one year high of $147.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of 104.23 and a beta of 1.94.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 43.99% and a net margin of 14.82%. The business had revenue of $156.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

