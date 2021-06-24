Northern Trust Corp Has $105.15 Million Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,300,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 124,725 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $105,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the first quarter valued at about $8,149,000. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 109,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,181,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 112,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,342,000 after acquiring an additional 8,746 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 158,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,510,000 after acquiring an additional 25,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 206,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,787,000 after acquiring an additional 52,164 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

BRO has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Brown & Brown presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.11.

In related news, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 850,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total value of $43,911,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 55,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,888,517.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Robert W. Lloyd sold 9,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total transaction of $515,344.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BRO stock opened at $52.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a PE ratio of 28.61 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.49 and a 12 month high of $54.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.97.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $815.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.74 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.093 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. This is a boost from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is 22.16%.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Cayman Islands, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The company offers builders risk, group medical and pharmaceutical, property, commercial auto, homeowners, reinsurance, crop and hail, inland marine, retirement benefit, cyber, disability, risk mitigating warranty products, directors and officers, management liability, errors and omissions, medical stop loss, term life, excess liability, personal auto, umbrella, general liability, prescription drug, workers compensation, and group dental insurance products.

