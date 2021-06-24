Northern Trust Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,051,122 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,867 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.01% of Owens Corning worth $96,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Owens Corning by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Owens Corning in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Owens Corning by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 660 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in Owens Corning by 3,580.8% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 957 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Owens Corning in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Owens Corning from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective (down previously from $95.00) on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Owens Corning from $89.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Owens Corning in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Owens Corning from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Owens Corning currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.06.

Shares of OC stock opened at $96.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $101.05. Owens Corning has a twelve month low of $51.53 and a twelve month high of $109.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.31. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 10.10%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.96%.

In other news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total value of $1,164,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,447,217.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 10,341 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $982,395.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,139 shares in the company, valued at $4,573,205. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,866 shares of company stock worth $3,028,841. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Further Reading: The four types of profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.