Ergoteles LLC Invests $108,000 in Agile Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGGRU)

Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Agile Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGGRU) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 10,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Agile Growth during the 1st quarter valued at $7,989,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Agile Growth during the first quarter worth about $2,979,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Agile Growth during the first quarter worth about $1,984,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Agile Growth in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,984,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Agile Growth in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,286,000.

Shares of AGGRU stock opened at $10.00 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.99. Agile Growth Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $10.05.

Agile Growth Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Newton, Massachusetts.

