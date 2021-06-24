Ergoteles LLC Trims Position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX)

Ergoteles LLC trimmed its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,496 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,304 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 1,026.1% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,690,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362,465 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the first quarter worth $405,000. Finally, SCP Investment LP purchased a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the first quarter worth $74,000. 83.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NEX. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.44.

Shares of NYSE:NEX opened at $5.61 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 3.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.99. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.58 and a 1 year high of $5.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.42.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $228.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.71 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative return on equity of 48.49% and a negative net margin of 41.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 63.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company's Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

