Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 17,742 Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV)

Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 17,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Inotiv as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NOTV. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Inotiv during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Inotiv during the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Inotiv during the 1st quarter valued at about $384,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Inotiv during the 1st quarter valued at about $670,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Inotiv during the 1st quarter valued at about $877,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Inotiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of NOTV stock opened at $30.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $475.16 million, a PE ratio of -90.97 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Inotiv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.47 and a 52-week high of $31.98.

Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $18.75 million during the quarter. Inotiv had a negative return on equity of 47.67% and a negative net margin of 5.52%. As a group, research analysts expect that Inotiv, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Inotiv Profile

Inotiv, Inc provides drug discovery and development services to the pharmaceutical, chemical, and medical device industries; and sells analytical instruments to the pharmaceutical development and contract research industries. It operates through two segments, Contract Research Services and Research Products.

