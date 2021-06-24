Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) Director Stephanie K. Kushner Sells 17,500 Shares

Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) Director Stephanie K. Kushner sold 17,500 shares of Broadwind stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.73, for a total value of $82,775.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 403,718 shares in the company, valued at $1,909,586.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ BWEN opened at $4.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $90.41 million, a PE ratio of -22.23 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.76. Broadwind, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.68 and a 52-week high of $12.89.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $32.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.42 million. Broadwind had a negative return on equity of 8.55% and a negative net margin of 2.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Broadwind, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Broadwind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Broadwind from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BWEN. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadwind in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Broadwind by 4,711.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 4,005 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Broadwind by 402.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 5,125 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of Broadwind in the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadwind in the first quarter worth $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.23% of the company’s stock.

Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets; and steel towers and adapters primarily to wind turbine manufacturers.

