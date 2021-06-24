Robert A. Rubin Sells 2,200 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Stock

Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,200 shares of Essential Utilities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $103,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 71,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,375,775. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:WTRG opened at $46.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.21. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.28 and a 12-month high of $49.36.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $583.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.00 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 23.27%. On average, analysts expect that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.251 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 63.29%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 257.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,932,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,235,000 after buying an additional 4,992,494 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,021,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 5.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,702,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,437,000 after buying an additional 1,255,280 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 42.8% in the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,885,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,126,000 after buying an additional 864,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 29.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,564,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,810,000 after buying an additional 576,728 shares in the last quarter. 71.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Barclays lifted their price target on Essential Utilities from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Essential Utilities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

