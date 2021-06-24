Integra Resources (NYSEMKT:ITRG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by National Bank Financial

Integra Resources (NYSEMKT:ITRG)‘s stock had its “outperform spec overweight” rating restated by stock analysts at National Bank Financial in a note issued to investors on Monday. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Integra Resources’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.24) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on ITRG. National Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Integra Resources in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Integra Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Integra Resources in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Desjardins assumed coverage on Integra Resources in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Integra Resources in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.25 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

NYSEMKT ITRG opened at $2.94 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 4.48.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Merk Investments LLC purchased a new position in Integra Resources in the first quarter valued at about $649,000. Polygon Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Integra Resources by 84.4% in the first quarter. Polygon Management Ltd. now owns 830,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 380,000 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Integra Resources by 10.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,006,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 96,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Integra Resources by 0.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,049,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,555,000 after purchasing an additional 5,414 shares during the last quarter. 24.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Integra Resources

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 748 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,100 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

