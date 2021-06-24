Zacks: Brokerages Expect The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Will Post Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) to report earnings of $0.43 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for The Macerich’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.45. The Macerich posted earnings of $0.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that The Macerich will report full-year earnings of $1.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.90. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $2.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for The Macerich.

Get The Macerich alerts:

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $190.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.08 million. The Macerich had a negative return on equity of 11.74% and a negative net margin of 40.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MAC shares. Truist boosted their target price on shares of The Macerich from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of The Macerich from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of The Macerich from $8.50 to $12.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Macerich from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.86.

Shares of NYSE MAC opened at $18.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.47, a P/E/G ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 2.03. The Macerich has a 52-week low of $6.42 and a 52-week high of $25.99. The company has a quick ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.78%.

In other news, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total value of $43,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,914.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAC. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Macerich by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,011,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925,851 shares in the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P bought a new stake in shares of The Macerich in the 1st quarter worth $29,679,000. FIL Ltd grew its position in The Macerich by 233.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,563,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,023,000 after buying an additional 2,494,978 shares during the period. Smead Capital Management Inc. grew its position in The Macerich by 41.4% during the first quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,044,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,417,000 after buying an additional 2,061,996 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in The Macerich during the fourth quarter valued at about $20,847,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

The Macerich Company Profile

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

Recommended Story: Arbitrage

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Macerich (MAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.