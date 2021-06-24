Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) CTO Sells $95,800.00 in Stock

Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) CTO Jason Kirk sold 3,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $95,800.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 178,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,459,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:RPAY opened at $24.19 on Thursday. Repay Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $20.18 and a 1-year high of $28.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.24 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 6.91, a quick ratio of 6.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $47.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.87 million. Repay had a negative net margin of 28.90% and a positive return on equity of 4.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RPAY. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Repay in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Repay from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Repay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Repay from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Repay in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Repay presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.40.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Untitled Investments LP bought a new position in Repay in the fourth quarter worth about $28,359,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Repay by 104.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 67,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 34,578 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Repay by 36.0% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 863,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,277,000 after purchasing an additional 228,600 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Repay by 9.3% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 38,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Repay by 7.7% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 580,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,634,000 after purchasing an additional 41,630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

About Repay

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. Its payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. The company offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, virtual credit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, enhanced ACH processing, and instant funding.

