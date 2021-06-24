Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) CTO Sells $95,800.00 in Stock

Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) CTO Jason Kirk sold 3,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $95,800.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 178,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,459,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
NASDAQ:RPAY opened at $24.19 on Thursday. Repay Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $20.18 and a 1-year high of $28.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.24 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 6.91, a quick ratio of 6.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.
Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $47.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.87 million. Repay had a negative net margin of 28.90% and a positive return on equity of 4.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Untitled Investments LP bought a new position in Repay in the fourth quarter worth about $28,359,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Repay by 104.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 67,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 34,578 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Repay by 36.0% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 863,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,277,000 after purchasing an additional 228,600 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Repay by 9.3% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 38,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Repay by 7.7% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 580,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,634,000 after purchasing an additional 41,630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.66% of the company’s stock.
About Repay
Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. Its payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. The company offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, virtual credit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, enhanced ACH processing, and instant funding.
