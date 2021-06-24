Aviva PLC Sells 436 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Aviva PLC reduced its stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 1.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 436 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $2,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FMC. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of FMC by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,978,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $572,184,000 after purchasing an additional 225,723 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in FMC by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 204,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,554,000 after acquiring an additional 9,472 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in FMC by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 126,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,485,000 after acquiring an additional 7,545 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in FMC by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 898,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $103,312,000 after acquiring an additional 18,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in FMC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $447,000. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $114.21 on Thursday. FMC Co. has a 52-week low of $95.02 and a 52-week high of $123.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.27, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.96.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. FMC had a return on equity of 26.00% and a net margin of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. FMC’s payout ratio is presently 31.02%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FMC shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective on shares of FMC in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on FMC from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup cut FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on FMC from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.92.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

