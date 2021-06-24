Baird Financial Group Inc. Acquires 32,675 Shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY) by 35.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 124,068 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,675 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in USHY. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,650,000. TIAA FSB acquired a new stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,509,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,038,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,597,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. raised its position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 479.7% in the 1st quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 72,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after buying an additional 60,180 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $41.49 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.28.

