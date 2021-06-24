Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 12,989 Shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO)

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its position in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 544,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,989 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in ACCO Brands were worth $4,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACCO. Norges Bank bought a new position in ACCO Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,676,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in ACCO Brands by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,571,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,976,000 after purchasing an additional 620,550 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in ACCO Brands by 215.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 576,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,869,000 after purchasing an additional 393,410 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 86.0% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 696,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,879,000 after acquiring an additional 321,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,519,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,740,000 after acquiring an additional 277,983 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday.

Shares of ACCO opened at $8.40 on Thursday. ACCO Brands Co. has a 1 year low of $5.20 and a 1 year high of $9.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $802.13 million, a P/E ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 2.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.00.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 2.00%. The business had revenue of $410.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.66 million. On average, research analysts predict that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.14%.

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

