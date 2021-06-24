Baird Financial Group Inc. Raises Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,487 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.8% in the first quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 497,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,652,000 after acquiring an additional 52,684 shares in the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at about $3,693,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $129,703,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.1% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 238,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,274,000 after acquiring an additional 19,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 79.4% in the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 13,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 6,172 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTIP opened at $52.32 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.19. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $50.09 and a fifty-two week high of $52.46.

