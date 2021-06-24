Cresset Asset Management LLC Invests $166,000 in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Zynga by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 82,655,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320,961 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Zynga by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 72,558,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,148,000 after purchasing an additional 12,330,586 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zynga by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 21,183,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,876 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zynga in the 1st quarter worth about $162,413,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Zynga by 122.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,866,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,316,000 after purchasing an additional 4,323,580 shares during the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Phuong Y. Phillips sold 12,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $138,633.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 288,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,171,575. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $153,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 926,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,450,667.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 683,363 shares of company stock valued at $7,103,794 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ZNGA shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Zynga from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zynga from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Zynga in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.46.

ZNGA opened at $10.27 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Zynga Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.77 and a 52 week high of $12.32. The firm has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.20, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.10.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). Zynga had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a negative net margin of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $719.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.82 million. Equities analysts forecast that Zynga Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zynga Profile

Zynga Inc provides social game services in the United States and internationally. The company develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

