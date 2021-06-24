Sei Investments Co. Sells 75,884 Shares of Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its holdings in Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 428,259 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 75,884 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Telefônica Brasil were worth $3,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Telefônica Brasil by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 629,546 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,571,000 after purchasing an additional 8,450 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Telefônica Brasil by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,662,903 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $23,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,821 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Telefônica Brasil by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 18,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Telefônica Brasil by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 27,436 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 5,091 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Telefônica Brasil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on VIV shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Telefônica Brasil from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:VIV opened at $8.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.45. Telefônica Brasil S.A. has a 1-year low of $7.46 and a 1-year high of $9.43. The company has a market cap of $14.71 billion and a PE ratio of 16.75.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). Telefônica Brasil had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 10.57%. Equities research analysts forecast that Telefônica Brasil S.A. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Telefônica Brasil Company Profile

TelefÃ´nica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

