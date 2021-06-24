First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 18.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,194,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 342,504 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $100,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 6,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Scott A. Musil sold 10,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.24, for a total transaction of $531,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,556,078.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.26, for a total transaction of $738,900.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 215,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,639,125.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,017,992 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FR opened at $52.68 on Thursday. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.11 and a 52-week high of $53.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.60. The stock has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 31.17 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 47.92% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $116.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.70%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FR. Wolfe Research began coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.44.

First Industrial Realty Trust Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

