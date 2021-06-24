10,656 Shares in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Acquired by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 10,656 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,459,000. QS Investors LLC bought a new position in Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $106,426,000. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in Lumen Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $3,916,000. Finally, Snow Capital Management LP bought a new position in Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $4,620,000. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE LUMN opened at $13.79 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a PE ratio of -13.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.51 and a fifty-two week high of $16.60.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 15.13% and a negative net margin of 5.22%. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 59.88%.

Separately, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Lumen Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.03.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated services and solutions under CenturyLink name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

See Also: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.