Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 248,418 Shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,023,841 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 248,418 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.21% of The New York Times worth $102,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NYT. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The New York Times during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its stake in shares of The New York Times by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The New York Times by 101.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of The New York Times by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of The New York Times by 214.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Get The New York Times alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of NYT opened at $42.58 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.78. The New York Times Company has a fifty-two week low of $37.21 and a fifty-two week high of $58.73. The stock has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.53 and a beta of 0.80.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. The New York Times had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 5.98%. The company had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The New York Times Company will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The New York Times Profile

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT).

Receive News & Ratings for The New York Times Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The New York Times and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.