Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 641,680 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,115 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $105,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Carlisle Companies by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Carlisle Companies by 714.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Carlisle Companies by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 316 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Carlisle Companies stock opened at $186.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.03. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $109.72 and a fifty-two week high of $197.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.56.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $970.33 million. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 7.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 33.23%.

In other Carlisle Companies news, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 12,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.13, for a total transaction of $2,436,208.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,487 shares in the company, valued at $4,896,817.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

CSL has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Carlisle Companies from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Carlisle Companies from $184.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Carlisle Companies from $194.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Longbow Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.00.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

