Cresset Asset Management LLC Invests $215,000 in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 985 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in shares of NICE by 72.2% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of NICE during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NICE during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of NICE by 150.6% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NICE during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.38% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NICE stock opened at $236.04 on Thursday. NICE Ltd. has a 52-week low of $182.74 and a 52-week high of $288.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.48.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on NICE shares. TheStreet upgraded NICE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on NICE from $338.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of NICE in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price target on NICE from $312.00 to $296.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of NICE in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NICE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.85.
NICE Company Profile
NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.
