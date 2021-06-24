Cresset Asset Management LLC Invests $215,000 in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 985 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in shares of NICE by 72.2% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of NICE during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NICE during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of NICE by 150.6% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NICE during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NICE stock opened at $236.04 on Thursday. NICE Ltd. has a 52-week low of $182.74 and a 52-week high of $288.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.48.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.33. NICE had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 11.98%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NICE Ltd. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NICE shares. TheStreet upgraded NICE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on NICE from $338.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of NICE in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price target on NICE from $312.00 to $296.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of NICE in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NICE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.85.

NICE Company Profile

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

