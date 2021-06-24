Insider Selling: Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Major Shareholder Sells $629,559.00 in Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) major shareholder Jrs Investments Llc sold 9,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $629,559.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,220. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Jrs Investments Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 15th, Jrs Investments Llc sold 7,880 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.97, for a total value of $511,963.60.

On Wednesday, May 19th, Jrs Investments Llc sold 6,130 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total value of $373,562.20.

Shares of Altair Engineering stock opened at $67.58 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.41. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,351.60 and a beta of 1.50. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.21 and a 1 year high of $69.00.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. Altair Engineering had a positive return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. The firm had revenue of $150.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Altair Engineering Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALTR. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 478 shares of the software’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 1,620.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 516 shares of the software’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering during the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. 57.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ALTR. William Blair upgraded Altair Engineering from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Altair Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Altair Engineering in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Sunday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Altair Engineering presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its software segment includes solvers and optimization technology products, high-performance computing software applications and hardware products, modeling and visualization tools, data analytics and analysis products, and IoT platform and analytics tools, as well as support and complementary software products.

